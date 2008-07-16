© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

Coverage Plans

By David Molpus
Published July 16, 2008 at 4:12 PM EDT

On Wednesday, July 23rd, during Morning Edition WCPN will report on "What it's like to be black in Cleveland and NE Ohio" and that will be followed by a full-hour discussion of the topic at 9AM on the call-in show, The Sound of Ideas. That will be preceeded by reporting in the PD, starting Sunday, July 21st, on the same topic. This collaboration is pegged to additional reporting on CNN next Wednesday and Thursday. CNN will have an hour-long documentary on what it's like to be a black woman in America and a second one on what it's like to be a black man. WCPN is asking for your experiences and perspectives. Go to www.wcpn.org and look for the link under “Help Us Tell The Story.”

Tags
Arts & Culture Parenting/Child CareNews Feature
David Molpus
See stories by David Molpus