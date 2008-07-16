Coverage Plans

On Wednesday, July 23rd, during Morning Edition WCPN will report on "What it's like to be black in Cleveland and NE Ohio" and that will be followed by a full-hour discussion of the topic at 9AM on the call-in show, The Sound of Ideas. That will be preceeded by reporting in the PD, starting Sunday, July 21st, on the same topic. This collaboration is pegged to additional reporting on CNN next Wednesday and Thursday. CNN will have an hour-long documentary on what it's like to be a black woman in America and a second one on what it's like to be a black man. WCPN is asking for your experiences and perspectives. Go to www.wcpn.org and look for the link under “Help Us Tell The Story.”