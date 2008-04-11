Vatican Collection Coming to Northeast Ohio

Cleveland will be one of only three stops in the U.S. for the traveling exhibit, "Vatican Splendors". Among the items are the earliest known image of Jesus and what are said to be the bones of St. Peter. Reverend David Novak of the Catholic Diocese sees these rare objects as stories.

NOVAK: "These are stories that connect us with our own history and help us sometimes to remember what we forget. And it's good to know our history in Northern Ohio is not just the center of the Universe --- it is shared with so many people."

The Convention and Visitors Bureau --- known as "Positively Cleveland" --- has plans to share this show with as many people as possible. Spokesperson Tammy Brown says they're casting a wide net.

BROWN: Certainly Greater Cleveland and Cleveland Plus region will be the bulk of the draw, but we are very actively promoting this in markets like Pittsburgh, Detroit, Columbus, Toronto.

"Vatican Splendors" opens on May 31st, and is scheduled to run through September 7th.