© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

Vatican Collection Coming to Northeast Ohio

By David C. Barnett
Published April 11, 2008 at 7:41 AM EDT

Cleveland will be one of only three stops in the U.S. for the traveling exhibit, "Vatican Splendors". Among the items are the earliest known image of Jesus and what are said to be the bones of St. Peter. Reverend David Novak of the Catholic Diocese sees these rare objects as stories.

NOVAK: "These are stories that connect us with our own history and help us sometimes to remember what we forget. And it's good to know our history in Northern Ohio is not just the center of the Universe --- it is shared with so many people."

The Convention and Visitors Bureau --- known as "Positively Cleveland" --- has plans to share this show with as many people as possible. Spokesperson Tammy Brown says they're casting a wide net.

BROWN: Certainly Greater Cleveland and Cleveland Plus region will be the bulk of the draw, but we are very actively promoting this in markets like Pittsburgh, Detroit, Columbus, Toronto.

"Vatican Splendors" opens on May 31st, and is scheduled to run through September 7th.

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
David C. Barnett
david.barnett@ideastream.org | 216-916-6242
See stories by David C. Barnett