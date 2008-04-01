© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Famed Northeast Ohio Musical Family Suffers Second Loss

By David C. Barnett
Published April 1, 2008 at 7:03 AM EDT

The 1970s chart-topping success of Eddie Levert and his group the OJays was carried on by his sons Gerald and Sean in the popular R&B trio of the 1980s and 90s that bore the family name --- Levert. Speaking on WVIZ's Applause, last year, Sean said that Levert's success wasn't a surprise.

SEAN LEVERT: We worked so hard to make it happen, it came off like it was supposed to happen.

Sean Levert's fortunes recently took a turn for the worse. Just last Monday, he was sentenced to 22 months in jail for non-payment of child support. Then, late Sunday night, he died after being taking to Lutheran Hospital. Powell Caesar of the Cuyahoga County Coroner's office says an autopsy conducted yesterday didn't give any clues to the young singer's death.

POWELL CAESAR: That's the mystery we have to solve. What we DO know is there is no evidence of foul play or trauma.

He adds that blood toxicology tests could take another four to six weeks. This is the second tragedy for the Levert family in two years. Levert lead singer, Gerald died from an overdose of prescription drugs, in 2006.

David C. Barnett
