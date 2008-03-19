Interview with WRHS President Gainor Davis

There's been a good deal of soul searching over the past year at the Western Reserve Historical Society. President Gainor Davis has been at the helm of the organization for about 14 months and in that time has made some big changes. She's cut the budget, and reduced programs at many of the society's smaller sites. At the same time she hopes to boost the visibility of the historical society's headquarters in University Circle. Gainor Davis is joins ideastream®'s Eric Wellman in Studio 4 at the Idea Center for this interview.