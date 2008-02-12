Dare to Prepare: Ron Shapiro Interview

Ever had a dream where you walk into class and totally forgot to study for a test? Or you walk into a meeting with the boss having forgotten it was your turn to do the Power Point? Well those are extreme examples, but there are instances all of us face where we wished we had prepared more. Ron Shapiro, longtime attorney and sports agent, is out with a new book called Dare to Prepare, where he makes the case that much of the technology that we think makes us more efficient -- blackberries, email -- actually can serve as an obstacle to good preparation. ideastream's Eric Wellman spoke with Shapiro on his recent visit to Cleveland.