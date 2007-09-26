New Executive Director for Greater Cleveland Film Commission

If you worked in downtown Cleveland in the spring of 2006, then this probably evokes some memories: Euclid Ave was transformed into a giant movie set for a key action sequence in Spider-Man 3 -- probably the most visible project the Greater Cleveland Film Commission helped bring to Northeast Ohio. Well, the film commission has a new executive director -- Ivan Schwarz. Among his Hollywood credits, he served co-producer on the HBO mini series Band of Brothers. About a week ago, he got back from a trip to Los Angeles, and had this conversation with ideastream's Eric Wellman.