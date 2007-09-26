© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

New Executive Director for Greater Cleveland Film Commission

Published September 26, 2007 at 12:25 PM EDT

If you worked in downtown Cleveland in the spring of 2006, then this probably evokes some memories: Euclid Ave was transformed into a giant movie set for a key action sequence in Spider-Man 3 -- probably the most visible project the Greater Cleveland Film Commission helped bring to Northeast Ohio. Well, the film commission has a new executive director -- Ivan Schwarz. Among his Hollywood credits, he served co-producer on the HBO mini series Band of Brothers. About a week ago, he got back from a trip to Los Angeles, and had this conversation with ideastream's Eric Wellman.

Tags
Arts & Culture EconomyNews Feature