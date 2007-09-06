© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Nanny Diaries Not Flattering to Profession

Published September 6, 2007 at 12:21 PM EDT

The movie The Nanny Diaries is out in theaters. It's based on the novel of the same name and tells the story of a working girl from New York who's hired by a demanding woman from the upper east side to care for her rambunctious son. Let's just say it does not paint a flattering image of the nanny profession. And that's what irks Sheilagh Roth. She's the founder of The English Nanny and Governance School in Chagrin Falls, and she spoke with ideastream's Eric Wellman.

