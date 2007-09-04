American Greetings Profile

American Greetings is going through a renaissance of sorts. The Cleveland-based card seller doubled its profits this quarter after a laying off nearly 2,000 workers over the last decade. The company -- which employees 18,000 worldwide and 2,000 in Cleveland -- said those cuts helped reduce supply chain costs and made way for a major restructuring that included a move into the electronic media and more emphasis on popular culture and humor.

