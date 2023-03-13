Antiques Roadshow to Visit Akron on June 6!

How to Get Tickets

Fans can enter to win tickets to visit ROADSHOW on-set and have their item appraised! Admission to ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is free but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance.

Fans can enter for a chance to win one pair of free tickets per household. The 2023 ANTIQUES ROADSHOW Sweepstakes opens Monday, January 9.

To enter for a free pair of tickets to a 2023 ROADSHOW event and to see complete entry rules, go to pbs.org/roadshowtickets. Deadline for entries is Monday, March 13, 2023 at 11:59pm PT.

Also, on social media, a small number of free tickets will be available to fans who apply on Instagram. Social media entries will be accepted beginning January 9, with an entry deadline of Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 11:59pm PT. More information and complete rules for social media entries can be found at the 2023 Tour Complete Rules page.

For both sweepstakes, no purchase is necessary, restrictions apply, you must be 18 or age of majority. For the ANTIQUES ROADSHOW sweepstakes you must be a resident of US or Canada (excluding Quebec). All Social Media Sweepstakes entrants must be US residents only. Void where prohibited.

Volunteering

If you're interested in volunteering for this event, please let us know!

About the Event

Part adventure, part history lesson and part treasure hunt, PBS’s most-watched ongoing series ANTIQUES ROADSHOW heads out again in summer 2023 to search for America’s hidden treasures. The pop-culture phenomenon will film episodes for Season 28 with stops in five cities including a visit to Akron on Tuesday, June 6.

Catch up on recent ANTIQUES ROADSHOW episodes on-demand here.

“Taking ANTIQUES ROADSHOW across the country, meeting our event guests and learning about their items each year brings the magic to our episodes. I am thrilled for the show to visit Akron for the first time ever and can’t wait to see what local treasures await!” Executive Producer Marsha Bemko

The historic Akron venue will be revealed closer to the event.

At each appraisal event, guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their antiques and collectibles by experts from the country’s leading auction houses and independent dealers. Each ticketed guest is invited to bring two items for appraisal.

From each of the 2023 events, three episodes of ROADSHOW per city will be created for inclusion in the 20-time Emmy® Award nominated production’s 28th broadcast season, to air on PBS in 2024.

For more information you may also call toll-free 888-762-3749 or visit the ANTIQUES ROADSHOW website with any questions about the events and FAQ.