About - Work Force Development - Career Profiles - Career Resources - In the News

From Here To Career From Here to Career is a series of videos produced by Ohio American Graduate Getting to Work public media stations (ideastream, CET, and WOSU). The series is designed for young adults who are unemployed or underemployed. The videos are created to inspire young adults to know that they are not alone on the journey to find employment and will provide encouragement and paths to resources available to build careers in in-demand workforce areas. Find the videos as they are released here.

The Career Path Less Taken Thank you for viewing The Career Path Less Taken on WVIZ/PBS! View it again and use in your setting. For decades, school officials and parents have promoted 4-year-colleges as the next step for high school graduates. "A college degree is the only way you’ll succeed!" And yet, economic change and emerging technologies are reshaping the workplace. The program in its entirety along with a Digital Toolkit to use with the documentary is available for use in your classroom and community and schools, businesses, libraries and other community gathering places such as Chambers of Commerce and Rotary Clubs. Learn more about this program here.

About the Project

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) announced a grant of $260,160 to WVIZ/PBS ideastream for the American Graduate: Getting to Work initiative to help advance education and career readiness locally. Of the 19 PBS stations receiving grants, Ohio was awarded a statewide collaborative grant. WVIZ/PBS ideastream will partner with WOSU in Columbus and CET in Cincinnati to assess workforce challenges and opportunities, and produce content focused on the essential skills needed for students and workers to succeed in the job markets of today and tomorrow.

The three stations will coordinate and collaborate to share resources, content, events, distribution networks and services for a deep impact statewide effort to address workforce development through broadcast and digital media.

The American Graduate III “Getting to Work” initiative represents the next phase of public media’s success during the past six years forging community connections and innovative partnerships to help improve student outcomes. The American Graduate III “Getting to Work” initiative strives to assess workforce challenges, highlight opportunities for growth, and produce content and egagement events focused on the essential skills needed for students and workers to succeed in the job markets now and in the future.

Through local engagement with business and community leader support, ideastream is reaching out to job seekers (16-26 years old) and the job influencers in their lives to address the skills gap, which is the difference between in-demand, high potential occupations and a workforce ready and willing to enter them.

Previous Highlights

Talking Jobs with CEOs

In this series, we talk with CEOs of Ohio companies who rely on a well-trained workforce. We explore well-paying and good growth positions that require post-secondary education but not necessarily a college degree.

Watch on-demand now.

Talking Jobs with Ohio's Next Governor

Talking Jobs with Ohio's Next Governor was a live digital forum featuring Ohio's leading gubernatorial candidates, Richard Cordray and Mike DeWine. The candidates appeared individually in back-to-back segments and were allotted 45 minutes each to interact with young Ohioans and respond to their questions and comments about education, workforce development and job creation. In conjunction with Corporation for Public Broadcasting's American Graduate initiative, Talking Jobs with Ohio’s Next Governor provided a rare opportunity for young adults across the state to engage with the leading candidates in this year’s Ohio gubernatorial race.

Watch the event on-demand now.

Celena Roebuck

Community Engagement & Education Manager

Email | 216-916-6436

Gloria Skurski

Chief Education Officer

Email | 937-220-1645

Brent Davis

Chief Content Director - Arts, Life & Culture

Email | 614-247-2454