Akron-Canton Airport bees

Adam Dietry, assistant manager of environmental services at the Akron-Canton Airport, talks about the bee colonies that have been introduced to the airfield. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
A swarm of bees hangs from a branch on the airfield at the Akron-Canton airport. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
The Akron-Canton Airport recently announced an initiative to bring colonies of bees to the airfield in hopes of bolstering the pollinator's populations in Summit and Stark counties. The airport is now the home to 60 colonies, 20 of which are pictured here on Thursday, May 18, 2023. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
A swarm of bees hangs from a tree on the airfield at the Akron-Canton airport. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
