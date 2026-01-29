'Philadelphia,' 'Clueless,' 'The Karate Kid' added to the National Film Registry

Two actors received double recognition when the Library of Congress announced its most recent additions to the National Film Registry, a collection of classic films intended to highlight film preservation efforts and the depth and breadth of American film.

Bing Crosby, the popular midcentury crooner, starred in White Christmas (1954) and High Society (1956). And Denzel Washington starred in Glory (1989) and Philadelphia (1993), all now part of the registry's roundup of the country's most culturally significant films.

Created in 1988, the National Film Registry adds 25 films every year. New additions are usually announced in December of each calendar year. The Library of Congress did not explain why its 2025 films were announced in 2026.

Half a dozen silent films were added to the registry, more than usual. Many of them were recently discovered or restored. The oldest, The Tramp and the Dog (1896), is an early example of "pants humor," which comes from the fun of watching people lose theirs. It is likely the first commercial film made in Chicago. The Oath of the Sword (1914) is the earliest known Asian American film, about a Japanese student in California yearning for his beloved back home.

Other newly added silent films include the first student film on record, made in 1916 at Washington University in St Louis, Mo. and Ten Nights in a Barroom (1926), a melodrama with an all-Black cast, one of only two surviving films made by the Colored Player Film Corporation of Philadelphia.

Four documentaries were added to the collection, including Ken Burns' first major documentary, The Brooklyn Bridge (1981).

Widely familiar additions include one Boomer classic - The Big Chill (1983) - and several Gen X ones: Before Sunrise (1995), Clueless (1995) and The Karate Kid (1984.)

/ Library of Congress / Library of Congress The Karate Kid (1984).

"I'm amazingly proud," star Ralph Macchio told the Library of Congress in an interview. "The National Film Registry and film preservation are so important because it keeps the integrity of cinema alive for multiple generations."

Other contemporary movies added to the registry include The Truman Show (1998), Frida (2002), The Incredibles (2004) and The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), set in an Alpine resort in the 1930s. Director Wes Anderson credited the Library of Congress for inspiring the movie's distinct visual style.

/ Library of Congress / Library of Congress The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

"When we were first starting to try to figure out, how do we tell this story… the architecture and the landscapes… they don't exist anymore," Andserson said in a statement, explaining that he started his research in the Library of Congress "We just went through the entire photocrom collection , which is a lot of images. And …we made our own versions of things, but much of what is in our film comes directly - with our little twist on it - from that collection, from the library, the Library of Congress."

The entire list of movies added to the National Film Registry for 2025 follows in chronological order.

• The Tramp and the Dog (1896)

• The Oath of the Sword (1914)

• The Maid of McMillan (1916)

• The Lady (1925)

• Sparrows (1926)

• Ten Nights in a Barroom (1926)

• White Christmas (1954)

• High Society (1956)

• Brooklyn Bridge (1981)

• Say Amen, Somebody (1982)

• The Thing (1982)

• The Big Chill (1983)

• The Karate Kid (1984)

• Glory (1989)

• Philadelphia (1993)

• Before Sunrise (1995)

• Clueless (1995)

• The Truman Show (1998)

• Frida (2002)

• The Hours (2002)

• The Incredibles (2004)



Copyright 2026 NPR