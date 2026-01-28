A+ Award: Harbor of Hope

This week's A+ award goes to the students of Midview High School and their program, the Harbor of Hope!

To encourage learning about business, students were sent to work in a in-school coffee shop! They get to work the cash registers, take orders, make the coffee, and deliver drinks directly to classrooms for the teachers.

In addition to the coffee shop, students are running their own t-shirt shop! They create designs, print them onto the t-shirts and sell them to students, school teams, and more.

For their innovation, hard-work, and drive for learning, Harbor of Hope is receiving this week's A+ award!

