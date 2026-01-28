NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 17

This week on the show:

The snow just keeps piling and piling! How do we prepare for winter?

Artists bring together birding, dance, and jazz!

Dorothy Fuldheim made national history as the first female news anchor.

And we learn that animal waste makes great fertilizer.

Chemistry (noun): A branch of science that studies what everything is made of and how it works

Spark Bird (noun): A species of bird that got you into birding, excited you about learning more about birds, and motivated you to observe birds in the wild

Dorothy Fuldheim made national history in 1947 when Cleveland's WEWS put her on air as the first female news anchor in the United States.

For our write-to-us for this week we'd like to know: What would you ask a journalist about their job?

In our next episode, we will have a new Career Callout segment with a journalist answering your questions about their job.

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send in their questions.

Teen Shana Lapham from Alaska is preparing to take on one of the toughest challenges in snow racing, the Iron Dog.

With her dad by her side, Shana will complete a 2,000 mile race on her snowmobile.

For this week’s poll we want to know: What’s your favorite thing to ride in the snow?

Students can choose between: a sled, a snowmobile, or an inflatable snow tube.

