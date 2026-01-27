Sketchbook: Birding

In Akron, a group of musicians, artists, and dancers came together to fuse together the sounds of birds, jazz, and percussive dancing.

The idea began when Monika Bowman, artist and birder, along with her partner, Chris Cole, musician, heard a wood thrush bird call in the forest. It inspired Chris with its ethereal call.

He brought his idea to the Akron National Center for Choreography (NCC) where he combined his musical talent with the percussive dance group Soles of Duende.

Monika said, "I think that being outside and listening for something is really magical."

