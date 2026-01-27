Petting Zoo: Rare Sperm Whale Sighting off the Coast

People on a whale watching tour in San Diego got a rare treat over the weekend.

They spotted not one, but two, sperm whales! This is the first time in years these elusive creatures have been seen in the area.

Domenic Gianini, the owner of the whale watching group, 'Gone Whale Watching', said, "Gone Whale Watching has existed since 2019 and we have never seen a sperm whale before on a two-and-a-half-hour whale watching trip,".

An amazing trip turned into a historic moment for this small business.