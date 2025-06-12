Saturday's military parade will be the first in D.C. since 1991's Victory Celebration

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected on the National Mall to celebrate the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army on Saturday, which also happens to be President Trump's birthday. The last major military parade in Washington, D.C. was 1991. That national victory celebration was meant as a welcome home to veterans of the 100-day Persian Gulf War. NPR senior contributor Ron Elving reports.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

BRIAN NAYLOR: There they go.

(CHEERING)

RON ELVING, BYLINE: Washington has been the site of many marches over the years, protesting war and injustice, promoting various causes, or honoring local sports teams that won a championship. But as NPR's Brian Naylor reported at the time, the 1991 march in Washington was the first to celebrate a military victory since the end of World War II in 1945 and a way of recognizing vets who had served in other wars since.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

NAYLOR: That they from Korea and from Vietnam could stand alongside the triumphant soldiers of the Persian Gulf and share a little of the glory.

ELVING: The glory of the day had come from a victory in a war that had begun less than five months earlier.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: A mile and a half away.

(SOUNDBITE OF EXPLOSION)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: The bombing is intensifying now.

ELVING: The U.S. had led a coalition of 42 countries, massing troops and weapons in the region since the previous August. That was when Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein had sent his army into neighboring oil-rich Kuwait. The American president at the time, the first President George Bush, was swift to respond.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

GEORGE H W BUSH: But let it be clear, we will not let this aggression stand.

ELVING: No surprise, then, that he and his party wanted to mark the moment with a parade.

(SOUNDBITE OF MARCHING BAND PLAYING)

ELVING: The enormous M1 Abrams tanks that had smashed through the Iraqi army that spring led the hundreds of vehicles and aircraft taking part in the parade in June, along with more than 8,000 uniformed personnel.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

NAYLOR: It was an easy crowd. They cheered the tanks and Humvees and got real enthusiastic over a passing Patriot missile battery.

ELVING: Hundreds of thousands of onlookers lined the 6 miles from the U.S. Capitol, past the White House and over the Memorial Bridge. President Bush, himself a veteran of World War II, spoke at a morning event at Arlington National Cemetery.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BUSH: And each person we commemorate today gave up life for principles larger than each of us.

ELVING: Bush did not offer a grandiloquent speech to the crowd in the afternoon, but he came down from the reviewing stand to street level to greet the marching troops. There was a smattering of controversy about the 1991 parade - too militaristic, said some, too expensive. During the day, some vets stepped away from the parade to visit the nearby Vietnam War Memorial, where a black granite wall names more than 58,000 Americans killed or missing in that conflict. Thomas Moorehouse was one of those vets and spoke to Brian Naylor.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

THOMAS MOOREHOUSE: I served 1964 to 1984, United States Marine Corps, retired as a gunnery sergeant. And no, I don't feel this is my parade. I'm not looking for a parade. All I'm looking for now - 90% of Vietnam veterans are looking for at least one thing - and that is respect. Respect.

ELVING: For some veterans of the 1991 war, the celebration carried mixed emotions. In the days before the parade, NPR's Susan Stamberg spoke to U.S. Navy Lt. Nancy McDowell, who had spent more than six months deployed as a nurse. She was excited about the parade but worried about the potential for more violence in the region.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

NANCY MCDOWELL: I'm still probably ambivalent about our being over there. Although I felt that we needed to be there, and we were there to serve a purpose, I'm not certain what we actually accomplished. And the story should have had a happy ending, and it didn't really have a happy ending.

ELVING: A generation of Americans has grown up since then. They tend to know far more about the much longer Iraq war that came a dozen years later, as well as the war in Afghanistan. There were no parades to mark the end of those wars, but the ending of any war with the return of the troops to their homes and families is cause enough for celebration. For NPR News, I'm Ron Elving in Washington. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.