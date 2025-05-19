© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Oh my goat! MetroParks and Hamilton Parks Conservancy turn to 'sustainable landscapers'

91.7 WVXU | By Tana Weingartner
Published May 19, 2025 at 4:34 AM EDT
goats walking in a line through grass with honeysuckle behind them
Tana Weingartner
/
WVXU
These hungry goats will spend six weeks munching on invasive plants at Miami Woods in Hamilton.

MetroParks of Butler County and the Hamilton Parks Conservancy are partnering to control invasive plants at Miami Woods in Hamilton using hungry goats.

"They are our sustainable landscapers for the next six weeks," jokes Katie Ely-Wood, communications manager with MetroParks. "The goats are going to help us remove invasive species like honeysuckle and multiflora rose over the next few weeks and get a good handle on invasive plant control at this park."

The 22 goats range in age and type. They're on loan from Treeyo Permaculture in Petersburg, Kentucky, to chow down in a fenced off section of the park. MetroParks Director Jackie O'Connell first used goats to help control invasives when she was with the parks department in Colerain Township. She brought the idea with her when she transitioned to MetroParks.

goats eating honeysuckle around a tree
Tana Weingartner
/
WVXU
"Hey guys, you gotta try this shrub. It's tasty!" - The center goat, probably.

"They're not ground browsers," Ely-Wood says of the goats. "They like to eat things that are a little bit higher up. But once they've removed a bunch of the woody stems and the leaves, we can come in and remove the rest of the plant."

The goats are in a large area sectioned off with electrified fencing. Ely-Woods says the public is welcome to come out and watch the grazers in action — just don't try to pet them or feed them.

two signs on a fence stating "goats at work" and explaining why goats are being used to control invasives
Tana Weingartner
/
WVXU
The goats are provided by Treeyo Permaculture.

"We want the goats to eat all of the invasive species out here, like honeysuckle and multiflora rose, so it's really important to let the goats do their job when you're out visiting."

There will be a community meet and greet with the goats. That's set for Wednesday, May 21, from 6-8 p.m at Miami Woods.

