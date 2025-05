A new immunotherapy drug could help some cancer patients avoid surgery.

According to the results of a new study in the New England Journal of Medicine, 92% of patients who took this drug were cancer-free after two years.

Dr. Andrea Cercek, an oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, joins us to discuss.

