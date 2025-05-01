Teachers, librarians concerned about Ohio budget among protesters at the Statehouse and nationwide

1 of 8 — Huge pile of signs with SH in back 050125.jpg Large piles of signs were made available to protestors who marched around the Statehouse Thursday, May 1, 2025 Jo Ingles / Statehouse News Bureau 2 of 8 — Better dog with sign 050125.jpg A dog protests with its owner at the Statehouse on May 1, 2025 Jo Ingles / Statehouse News Bureau 3 of 8 — Screen Shot 2025-05-01 at 10.12.39 PM.png Educators and librarians protested at the Ohio Statehouse on May 1, 2025 Daniel Konik / Statehouse News Bureau 4 of 8 — Screen Shot 2025-05-01 at 7.51.52 PM.png Protestors at the Ohio Statehouse on May 1, 2025 Jo Ingles / Statehouse News Bureau 5 of 8 — End vouchers sign 050125.jpg A protestor at the Ohio Statehouse on May 1, 2025 Jo Ingles / Statehouse News Bureau 6 of 8 — Pro ed anti Browns sign 050125.jpg A protestor at the Ohio Statehouse on May 1, 2025 Jo Ingles / Statehouse News Bureau 7 of 8 — Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington at mic) notes state workers were sent home two hours before the protest. .jpg Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) questions why so many employees in downtown Columbus were released early, before protestors came to the Ohio Statehouse Jo Ingles / Statehouse News Bureau 8 of 8 — Resist united we stand 050125.jpg A protestor at the Ohio Statehouse on May 1, 2025 Jo Ingles / Statehouse News Bureau

As state senators consider what they’ll do in Ohio’s two-year budget, educators were hoping they’ll teach lawmakers why they should abandon the K-12 school funding provisions in the House-passed plan. An estimated 1,500 educators marched in the pouring rain around the perimeter of the Statehouse to argue for better funding for public schools.

They were part of national protests over a variety of issues involving concerns about actions President Trump and his fellow Republicans have taken this year.

Many were frustrated that the House budget did not fully fund the final two years of Ohio’s bipartisan Fair School Funding Plan. While Republicans in the House have repeatedly said every school district will get an increase over current funding, educators at the protest felt schools are still being short-changed.

Christopher Monteiro, a teacher at Northland High School in Columbus, said if the House plan had funded the final phase of the bipartisan funding plan, schools would get more money. “We need funding for our public schools to succeed. We are seeing a shortfall of $2.75 billion from the state budget versus the Fair School Funding Plan,” Monteiro said.

“The Statehouse has ditched our fair funding plan that was a bipartisan approach that supports Columbus and Ohio schools. It wasn’t a perfect solution but it was a step in the right direction,” said Columbus City Schools teacher Joe Decker. “And now we have swerved wildly.”

That swerve, Decker said, is the increasing amount of the state budget being spent on vouchers to be used for private schools.

Phyllis Park, a retired school librarian from Chillicothe, criticized the voucher program. “I don’t want to see our students and children getting an inferior education for the benefit of rich kids that can already afford private schools,” Park said.

The breakdowns of the numbers of voucher receipients and private school enrolment suggests most of those getting vouchers are already paying for private school.

Some protestors also said they resented the $600 million in bonds in the House budget for a new Browns domed stadium and development, adding that funding for that should take a back seat to K-12 education.

“There’s a constitutional requirement that we have fair funding for our schools. And it’s time that nationally and statewide they do their damned job,” said Tommie Radd of Gahanna.

Suzana Mueller, a Westerville teacher, was choked up as she explained her concerns about school funding changes: “I think I’m too emotional but it’s really hard to see what’s drip, drip, turn the other way. You’ve got to stand up for something and if we don’t do it now, we are going to lose everything. I truly believe that.””

“Severe budget cuts are really going to affect what these kids can learn, how well they learn it, how well the teachers can do their jobs,” said Serena Scillia, a recent graduate from Westerville who was at the protest with her father, Sam Scillia, a Columbus City Schools teacher. “I really don’t like the way it is being taken down. We really want to make sure that all of our students have the skills to succeed.”

The Statehouse and many government and private buildings around it closed early in anticipation of the protest, which were expected to be large given the size of recent demonstrations and the national May Day protest effort. House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) questioned why.

"I wonder why they are so afraid of the educators, teachers, librarians and folks who are supporting public education. I think that it speaks to the time we are in. Not wanting to hear the pushback,” Russo said. “People are upset. 90% of our students here in Ohio attend public schools and people are very upset over the attacks on public education.”

When asked about this protest and the question Russo posed, Ohio Senate Communications Director John Fortney issued a written statement saying, “Statehouse democrats should send a message to their friends, the radical left paid protestors who vandalize Teslas, block roads and sidewalks and generally threaten public safety because they make it impossible to tell the difference between people exercising their first amendment rights and those who just want intimidate people who work for a living.”

The educators at this protest were focused on education funding issues, not Teslas. And the protestors did not block any roads or threaten public safety in this particular protest. But unrest over Republican leadership when it comes to education and other issues has led to protests throughout Ohio and nationwide. And some protests have been held at Tesla dealerships.

Demonstrations are scheduled for Thursday through Sunday in 35 cities including Columbus, Cleveland, and Cincinnati as part of a collaborated effort to change the minds of GOP leadership at both the state and federal levels.

This story was updated with new information (a statement from Ohio Senate Communications Director John Fortney) at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 2, 2025.