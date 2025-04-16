Write To Us: Ask a beekeeper about their job!

In this week’s episode we visited two bee farms in Maryland.

Experts say hundreds of millions of bees have died in the past several months, and it's unknown what's to blame.

On our next episode, we will have a new Career Callout segment featuring a beekeeper.

But we need your help coming up with interview questions. So tell us: What would you ask a beekeeper about their job?

