Shortage of immigration judges could slow down Trump deportation goals

Immigration judges are a little different from most judges. They actually work inside the executive branch at the Justice Department, not the judiciary. And they're the ones primarily responsible for making decisions on immigration law. They dictate, for example, whether someone should be allowed to remain in the U.S. or be required to leave. These judges and their staff were caught in the crosshairs of President Trump's twin efforts to increase deportations and reduce the size of the federal government. NPR's Ximena Bustillo has been following all of this. Hi there.

XIMENA BUSTILLO, BYLINE: Hi, Juana.

= SUMMERS: So Ximena, when President Trump came into office, he wanted to enact this mass deportation plan. So tell us where immigration judges fit into all of that.

BUSTILLO: Well, there are about 700 immigration judges nationwide. And when someone is placed into deportation proceedings, immigration judges hear their case. People get the chance to try and claim asylum or argue that there is a reason that they should not be deported. But for several presidencies, there has been a growing backlog of these cases - 4 million, to be exact. Greg Chen from the American Immigration Lawyers Association says Congress has funded more law enforcement agents than they have judges.

GREG CHEN: And that number of cases, of apprehensions, are going into a court system that can't keep pace.

BUSTILLO: But immigration judges are pretty important here. They're the only ones that can do something like revoke a green card. They are also among the few who can grant asylum and grant protections from being deported. They can also officially approve a removal.

= SUMMERS: OK, so as you point out, they are this really important part of the deportation process, which Trump says he wants to ramp up. But to kick off his term, he also fired more than two dozen of these judges. Tell us more.

BUSTILLO: That's right. Within Trump's first month, he fired those judges, and over 100 people who work in immigration court in general had been fired or had accepted the so-called fork in the road option. You might remember this as the offer given to some federal employees to be paid through September if they agreed to resign. The people fired included judges, as well as schedulers, lawyers and interpreters.

Immigration enforcement operations were excluded from staff cuts, hiring freezes, and they were not allowed to take this resignation offer. But that exclusion did not apply to judges. Matt Biggs, the president of the union that represents immigration judges, argues that these judges should have never been on the chopping block.

MATT BIGGS: For this president to campaign on deporting immigrants on the one hand, and then he turns around and fires the judges that are supposed to hear the cases on the other hand, it's a head-scratcher.

BUSTILLO: Neither DOJ nor the Office of Personnel Management responded to a request for comment on the firings.

= SUMMERS: So let me ask you this. Will not having enough judges hurt President Trump's goals of increasing deportations?

BUSTILLO: In short, yeah, it might. There are some high-profile cases of people who Trump deported without giving them a chance to go before an immigration judge. But most people still have to use the system. Lawyers and former judges told me that already, each judge can hear between 500 to 700 cases a year, and that seems likely that the backlog will only grow. Here's Chen again.

CHEN: And the fact that now we have a huge number of staff that are removed means that the courts are not going to be able to hear cases quickly or efficiently.

BUSTILLO: It can take a year to fully recruit, hire and onboard a new judge. And that comes on top of the years that an asylum case, for example, may take to be litigated. And the Justice Department still has not opened the positions to backfill those who have been laid off.

= SUMMERS: NPR's Ximena Bustillo, thank you.

