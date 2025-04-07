© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Thousands of Ohioans spent part of their weekend protesting President Trump and his policies

Ideastream Public Media | By Jo Ingles
Published April 7, 2025 at 6:30 AM EDT
A dog wearing a sandwich board at a Hands Off rally in Delaware, Ohio on Saturday April 5, 2025
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
A dog wearing a sandwich board at a Hands Off rally in Delaware, Ohio on Saturday April 5, 2025

There were more than 1,300 national protests throughout the country over the weekend, all aimed at policies and actions by the Trump administration. An estimated 58 of those were held in cities throughout Ohio.

Democratic-leading groups organized "Hands Off" rallies in Columbus, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Toledo, Bowling Green and other cities to send a message to President Trump and his administration to keep their hands off government programs.

In Delaware—the seat of what used to be one of the most Republican counties in the state—hundreds gathered on the four corners in the middle of the town.

“I believe we are headed in a disastrous direction whether you are talking about the economy or our foreign affairs or education or just about any topic you can imagine," said Tony Hull of Delaware, one of those who turned out to protest. "Everything feels like it’s being dismantled in a bad way and I feel like that’s a bad thing for the country."

“I’m horrified about the gutting of the Department of Education," said Hull's wife, April, a retired teacher. "I don’t think people realize how they are going to be affected, but they will be."

Fellow Delaware resident Barbara Hard said she's concerned that the federal judges are being removed or stepping aside in the face of adversity.

“I’m very concerned about what is being done to our judges to make that co-equal branch of government look like it is fascist and anti-American and that’s the way democracies start to crumble. When you beat down the legal system that’s kind of the first step, so I want hands off our legal system." Hard said.

Though Delaware County voted for Trump over Democratic nominee Kamala Harris last November, few in the crowd said they voted for Trump. But many said they know people who did based on his promise to improve the economy.

Judy Carpenter of Delaware said Trump needs to do what he promised voters before the November election.

“I don’t think President Trump is doing the things he said he would do that would bring down costs which I totally understood," Carpenter said. "I didn’t vote for Trump but I think he bamboozled people and now people are upset."

This weekend's protests appeared to be the most widespread in Ohio since Trump took office in January. Some of those have been at the Statehouse, where Democrats have also protested new bills being adopted by the state's Republican-dominated legislature.

Protestors hold signs as part of the "Hands Off!" rally in downtown Delaware, Ohio
1 of 6  — Protestors hold signs as part of the "Hands Off!" rally in downtown Delaware, Ohio
Protestors hold signs as part of the "Hands Off!" rally in downtown Delaware, Ohio
Statehouse News Bureau
Protestors outside City Hall in Delaware, Ohio
2 of 6  — Protestors outside City Hall in Delaware, Ohio
Protestors outside City Hall in Delaware, Ohio
Jo Ingles / Statehouse News Bureau
Protestors hold signs at a "Hands Off!" rally in downtown Delaware, Ohio on April 5, 2025
3 of 6  — Protestors hold signs at a "Hands Off!" rally in downtown Delaware, Ohio on April 5, 2025
Protestors hold signs at a "Hands Off!" rally in downtown Delaware, Ohio on April 5, 2025
Jo Ingles / Statehouse News Bureau
A protestor carries a sign with many issues on it at a "Hands Off!" rally in downtown, Delaware Ohio
4 of 6  — A protestor carries a sign with many issues on it at a "Hands Off!" rally in downtown, Delaware Ohio
A protestor carries a sign with many issues on it at a "Hands Off!" rally in downtown, Delaware Ohio
Roger Ingles / For Statehouse News Bureau
Protestors at the "Hands Off!" rally at the West Side Market in Cleveland on April 5, 2025
5 of 6  — Cleveland protest 4-5-25 - Abbey Marshall, ideastream.jpg
Protestors at the "Hands Off!" rally at the West Side Market in Cleveland on April 5, 2025
Abbey Marshall / ideastream
Protestors at the "Hands Off!" rally in Cincinnati on April 5, 2025
6 of 6  — Cincinnati protest - Bill Rinehart, WVXU.jpg
Protestors at the "Hands Off!" rally in Cincinnati on April 5, 2025
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Jo Ingles
Contact Jo Ingles at jingles@statehousenews.org.
See stories by Jo Ingles