Education
NewsDepth

Write To Us: New aquatic discovery!

Published April 9, 2025 at 4:04 PM EDT

In January, an iceberg the size of Chicago broke loose in the Antarctic.

And scientists dived to the bottom of the sea and found a thriving ecosystem full of incredible creatures – some never before seen by humans!

For our write to us this week, we want you to imagine you are a scientist who just discovered a new underwater creature – now, tell us all about it!

We want to hear your description of the creature, learn about the environment where they live, and if you want to send us a drawing of it, we might be able to share it on our episode next week!

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's  Participant Release Form online. 

- the  NewsDepth team

