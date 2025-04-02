Write To Us: New aquatic discovery!

In January, an iceberg the size of Chicago broke loose in the Antarctic.

And scientists dived to the bottom of the sea and found a thriving ecosystem full of incredible creatures – some never before seen by humans!

For our write to us this week, we want you to imagine you are a scientist who just discovered a new underwater creature – now, tell us all about it!

We want to hear your description of the creature, learn about the environment where they live, and if you want to send us a drawing of it, we might be able to share it on our episode next week!

