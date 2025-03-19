Write To Us: How can tourism impact the economy?

Tensions from the ongoing trade war and tariffs between the U.S. and Canada are impacting Canadian tourism in bordering cities.

And many American businesses that cater to Canadian tourists are facing hard times.

For our write to us this week, we want you to get in the mindset of an economist. And tell us: How can tourism impact the economy?

