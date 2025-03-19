© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
NewsDepth

Write To Us: Ask a firefighter about their job!

Published March 19, 2025 at 4:04 PM EDT
Write To Us: Ask a firefighter about their job!

March is Women’s History Month!

In this week’s episode we celebrate women’s achievements & strength.

For example, a group of local female firefighters in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, are helping protect life and property while contributing to the growing number of women in the field.

On our next episode, we will have a new Career Callout segment featuring a firefighter.

But we need your help coming up with interview questions. So tell us: What would you ask a firefighter about their job?

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's  Participant Release Form online. 

- the  NewsDepth team

Tags
NewsDepth Season 55 NewsDepth: Inbox