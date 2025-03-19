Write To Us: Ask a firefighter about their job!

March is Women’s History Month!

In this week’s episode we celebrate women’s achievements & strength.

For example, a group of local female firefighters in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, are helping protect life and property while contributing to the growing number of women in the field.

On our next episode, we will have a new Career Callout segment featuring a firefighter.

But we need your help coming up with interview questions. So tell us: What would you ask a firefighter about their job?

