Your Answers: Write a birthday message for Ohio!

Happy Birthday, Ohio!

Ohio celebrated Statehood Day on March 1st, marking the anniversary of when Ohio's General Assembly first met in 1803.

For our write-to-us this week, we want you to: Write a birthday message to our state!

Happy birthday to you happy birthday to you happy birth day to Ohio happy birth day to you. Now I will do it in my native langue (Croatian). Srecan ti rodjendan srecan ti rodjendan srecan ti rodjendan ohajo srecan ti rodjencadan.Oh and bok Vijesti gonic

— Nora, Groveport Elementary School

Dear NewsDepth,

Happy Birthday Ohio!!! I love Ohio so much because I grew up here all my life and Ohio doesn't have hurricanes and tornadoes. P.S I look forward to watching your show every Friday!!!

—Skylar, Applewood Elementary School

Dear NewsDepth,

I have lived in Ohio my whole and it's a great place the outdoors is mostly beautiful in spring and Ohio has many cool places happy birthday your the best state ever.

— Kennedy, Midview West Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

This is my card for Ohio:

Happy birthday! You may be old but you're still awesome and you have places to go for any time of the month and its fun to live in Ohio.

With places to eat! And you have my school that I'm at right now, you made it possible for me to have a school and watch you guys NewsDepth. Plus it's a fun break to watch NewsHound and your team working hard. Happy birthday, Ohio!

— Aubree, Chardon Hills Stem School

Dear NewsDepth,

Happy happy birthday, Ohio! You are the best state! You have a lot of cool places, like USA's biggest candy store and USA's biggest toy shop! I hope Ohio had an amazing 222 B-Day!

— Elyse, Green Intermediate Schools