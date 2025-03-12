Write To Us: How can art be used to tell history?

Gary Velasco, a nose artist from Virginia, has spent decades painting custom artwork on military aircraft, preserving a unique part of aviation history.

Due to health complications, Velasco had to put down his paintbrush but has shifted focus to becoming an air-art historian, working to preserve and share the legacy of nose art.

For our write-to-us this week, we want to know: How can art be used to tell history?

