Leader of influential Christian group endorses Hindu candidate for Ohio governor

Republican candidate for governor Dave Yost talks often talks about his Christian faith, and has sided with Christian conservatives on key issues as Ohio’s attorney general. But the leader of what is arguably Ohio’s most influential Christian group has decided not to endorse him, and to back tech billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy, who is Hindu, in the 2026 Republican primary instead.

“Vivek is a truly transformational leader. We are seeing in Washington D.C. right now what is possible when you have a leader like Donald Trump in the White House,” said Aaron Baer, the president of the Center for Christian Virtue. “I really believe that Vivek is the same kind of man. They both have the vision for the state but really understand what is ailing our communities, ailing our families and is able to do something about it.

As attorney general, Yost has sided with Christian conservatives on key issue. He’s fought for state laws that restrict abortion access and campaigned against a constitutional amendment to guarantee reproductive rights. He also appealed lower court rulings that have put aside state laws that were passed by lawmakers who identify as Christians.

Baer said his endorsement should not be viewed as against Yost.

“This wasn’t an easy decision. I love and respect Dave Yost greatly,” Baer said. “I’ve never endorsed before but I believe in Vivek so much and I believe in the opportunity that is ahead of us that I felt like I had to do this.”

Baer stressed his endorsement is his alone and not tied to the organization he leads. And he said he appreciates Yost’s record of supporting Christian values.

“Dave Yost’s record as the attorney general is incredible. He’s been a staunch defender of the things that Christians care so much about, that I care so much about,” Baer said.

Baer said the Bible makes it clear that Christians can support candidates that don’t share their faith. He noted Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson, who were not Christians, created “the great founding documents” for the U.S.

For Baer, part of his decision to endorse now comes down to avoiding what could be a contentious primary in May 2026.

“This is the time. It doesn’t make sense for us to have a really bruising primary election coming up here,” Baer said. “It’s time for us to unify and get behind this vision that Vivek has for the state.”

Yost and Ramaswamy are running, along with former Morgan County School Board President Heather. Lt. Gov. and former Ohio State University football coach Jim Tressel has not ruled out throwing his hat in the ring, and plans to speak at the Medina County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day dinner in May.