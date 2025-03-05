Write To Us: Write a birthday card to our state!
Happy Birthday Ohio!
Ohio celebrated Statehood Day on March 1st, marking the anniversary of when Ohio's General Assembly first met in 1803.
For our write-to-us this week, we want you to: Write a birthday message to our state!
Teachers and parents,
We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's Participant Release Form online.
- the NewsDepth team