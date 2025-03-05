Mrs. Igarashi's second-grade class at Edison Elementary School in Willoughby organized a Market Day, where seven student teams designed and sold various products.

The students learned about economics, including concepts like wants vs. needs, supply and demand, and pricing strategies.

Teams created products such as pillows, stress balls, pet rocks, art, bracelets, and slime.

They also developed marketing campaigns to promote their goods and used their own made-up currency “Eagle Bucks”

The students' entrepreneurial efforts earned them the A+ Award for applying their economic knowledge in a real-world project!

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.