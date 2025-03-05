NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 22

This week on NewsDepth:

Economic reports show the impact of tariffs on Americans.

People are turning to backyard chicken farmers to buy eggs

Are you getting enough sleep? It could affect your health.

And we celebrate our state's birthday!

National Deficit (noun): A shortage of money resulting from the government’s expenses being greater than its revenue.

Economics (noun): The science that explores the production, consumption, and transfer of wealth, often through labor, and providing goods and services.

Constitution (noun): A set of rules that guides how a country or state works.

Happy Birthday Ohio!

Ohio celebrated Statehood Day on March 1st, marking the anniversary of when Ohio's General Assembly first met in 1803.

For our write-to-us this week, we want you to: Write a birthday message to our state!

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send us their birthday cards.

During the peak of respiratory virus season, including flu, RSV, and COVID-19, experts emphasize the importance of sleep in boosting the immune system.

For children, getting enough sleep, typically 9-12 hours for preadolescents and 8-10 hours for teenagers, is crucial for memory consolidation and overall health.

For our poll this week, we want to know what you think: How much do you sleep on average?

Students can choose between: 6 hours or less, 7 hours, 8 hours, or more than 8 hours a night.

Click here to vote!

