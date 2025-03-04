© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Education
NewsDepth

Petting Zoo: Cake Bandit Opossum

Published March 4, 2025 at 8:46 AM EST

A Nebraska opossum, dubbed the "Cake Bandit," gained internet fame after eating an entire chocolate cake, leaving behind a trail of chocolate footprints.

After the opossum became distressed and immobile, Kim Doggett and her family called animal control.

The animal was then treated at Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, where it was found to have lead toxicity.

The opossum's cake-eating escapade went viral on social media, garnering over 17,000 reactions and leading to the sale of "Cake Bandit" shirts to support wildlife care.

The opossum is recovering and expected to be released in late March or early April.

Tags
NewsDepth Season 55 NewsDepth: Petting Zoo