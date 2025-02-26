Write To Us: Write an article about your community!

Fewer people are turning to newspapers and magazines for their information, but Black-owned publications in Iowa are generating a lot of interest.

Magazines like the Des Moines Urban Experience, and the Black Iowa News are amplifying the voices of their own community.

Your writing assignment for the week is: Write an article about your community!

