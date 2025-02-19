A+: Shlok and His Apps

This week’s A+ Award goes to Shlok, a recent graduate from Chagrin Falls High School, who is already working on his career path in AI and machine learning.

Shlok chose to explore the growing issue of inappropriate language on social media as part of his AP research project.

Partnering with a professor and Ph.D. students, Shlok developed the app i2Vibes, which encourages positive self-reflection and provides a judgment-free space on social media.

Additionally, Shlok founded a nonprofit, Cognitive Harmony, aiming to use technology, AI, and machine learning to prevent anxiety and depression in young people.

His efforts have made a significant impact, and his work shows great promise in improving mental well-being.

Congratulations, Shlok, on this well-deserved recognition! Keep it up!

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.