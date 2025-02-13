A+: IWA Morning Announcements

The Newsworthy elective from Incarnate Word Academy recently visited NewsDepth headquarters for a studio tour and to learn about interviewing techniques.

The students, who typically share school announcements, also interview classmates and ask open-ended questions.

They impressed the team with their legacy project, honoring a retiring teacher by interviewing those impacted by them.

For their efforts in learning new skills, sharing information, and respectfully honoring their teacher, the Newsworthy elective team received this week's A+ Award!

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.