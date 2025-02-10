Trump says he will impose a 25% tariff on aluminum and steel imports

President Trump told reporters he will issue a 25% tariff on aluminum and steel imports on Monday. He made the announcement on Sunday while flying on Air Force One to watch the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

Additionally, he plans to announce reciprocal tariffs on "everyone" on Tuesday or Wednesday: "If they charge us, we charge them. That's all," he said. "Every country will be reciprocal."

It's not clear if they'll be implemented immediately or later. "Any steel coming into the United States is going to have a 25% tariff. Aluminum too," Trump said.

He also said that no other country should have a majority stake in U.S. Steel, but he encouraged Nippon Steel to make a major "investment" in the company.

He confirmed he would be meeting with Saudi Arabia's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

He also said he plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin "at the right time," but declined to detail when and how often he has spoken to Putin already.

