New Albany mass shooting suspect held on $20 million bond

A Licking County grand jury is considering additional charges against 28-year-old Bruce Foster after he was arraigned Thursday afternoon in Licking County Common Pleas Court on a charge of aggravated murder.

Foster, a Columbus resident, is accused of killing two people and injuring four others Tuesday at KDC/ONE, a cosmetics production facility in New Albany.

Licking County Magistrate Mallory Land-Libby set Foster's bond at $20 million. He's being held at the Licking County Jail.

Assistant Licking County Prosecutor Cliff Murphy said Foster will likely face more charges.

Murphy asked the court for the $20 million bond, while a defense attorney appointed just for the arraignment asked for a "reasonable bond." She said Foster doesn't have a criminal record.

Foster spoke up twice during the proceedings. The first time was while Murphy was explaining his bond request. The second time was shortly before the arraignment ended. Both times, Foster tried to explain that he did not resist arrest when he was located by law enforcement officers.

Foster is scheduled to appear in court again on Feb. 13 at 3 p.m. for a preliminary hearing.

Coroners have identified the two people killed in the shooting as 30-year-old Shakhar Chapagai and 38-year-old Kyle Vaver.