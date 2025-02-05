Write To Us: Write a poem about your family’s history!
February is Black History Month!
In this week’s Know Ohio, we learn about Paul Laurence Dundar, the first African American poet to earn national distinction.
For our write-to-us this week, we want you to: Write a poem about your family’s history!
Teachers and parents,
We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's Participant Release Form online.
- the NewsDepth team