Write To Us: Write a poem about your family’s history!

February is Black History Month!

In this week’s Know Ohio, we learn about Paul Laurence Dundar, the first African American poet to earn national distinction.

For our write-to-us this week, we want you to: Write a poem about your family’s history!

