Former legislator Matt Dolan to head Northeast Ohio economic development nonprofit

Former state legislator Matt Dolan will lead Team NEO, a nonprofit regional economic development organization.

Dolan, who served in both the Ohio House and Senate, will succeed CEO Bill Koehler, the organization announced in a media release Tuesday.

"This opportunity is a natural extension of my work in both the public and private sectors, allowing me to continue driving growth and opportunity for our state," said Dolan, a Northeast Ohio native whose family has owned the Guardians baseball team since 2000, in a statement.

Dolan chaired the finance committees in both chambers of the Ohio legislature, where he oversaw billions of dollars and helped create the economic development tools that JobsOhio and Team NEO use to attract new businesses to the region, according to the nonprofit.

"As I step into this new role, my focus remains the same: to spur business creation and expansion, attract investment to Ohio, and enhance the quality of life for our citizens," Dolan wrote.

Dolan's time in the Ohio Senate ended in 2024 due to term limits. He also mounted an unsuccessful run for U.S. senate in 2024.

Koehler led the organization for nearly a decade, according to the media release.