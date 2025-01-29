© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Cleveland Composers Guild Comes to Ovations on WCLV

Ideastream Public Media
Published January 29, 2025 at 3:44 PM EST

This week on Ovations, it's highlights from a Cleveland Composers Guild concert from January 2024, with selections that include Ty Alan Emerson's "Pan Songs," Gracelynn Jack's "Less Than Ten Days," Karen Griebling's "Petroglyph Dances," Inna Onofrei's "Astghik and Nane," Matthew C. Saunders' Oboe Sonatina, Ryan Charles Ramer's "Coup d’Essai," and Chris Neiner's "Afterlove." Mark Satola hosts the program beginning at 8 pm, January 29, on WCLV, Ideastream Public Media.