The Cleveland Composers Guild Comes to Ovations on WCLV

This week on Ovations, it's highlights from a Cleveland Composers Guild concert from January 2024, with selections that include Ty Alan Emerson's "Pan Songs," Gracelynn Jack's "Less Than Ten Days," Karen Griebling's "Petroglyph Dances," Inna Onofrei's "Astghik and Nane," Matthew C. Saunders' Oboe Sonatina, Ryan Charles Ramer's "Coup d’Essai," and Chris Neiner's "Afterlove." Mark Satola hosts the program beginning at 8 pm, January 29, on WCLV, Ideastream Public Media.