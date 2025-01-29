NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 17

This week on NewsDepth:

A snowstorm sparks danger and delight in the south.

A food pantry in Maine is helping struggling college students.

Anna shares foods from Ohio that can tell us our state’s history.

And we learn about Amanda Wicker, a fashion designer from Ohio who wanted people to feel their very best.

Revenue (noun): The total amount of money brought in by a company.

Food Pantry (noun): A distribution center that provides food to people in need.

Immigrant (noun): A person who moves from their native country to another.

Standard (noun): A predetermined level of quality.

A once-in-a-generation snowstorm is delighting some people - and animals - in the far south who've never seen snow!

While public safety on the roads and inside homes is the number one priority when it comes to winter storms, it is not the only cause for concern for some.

Small businesses across Arkansas faced significant setbacks during this month’s winter storms.

For our write-to-us this week, we want to know: How has the cold weather impacted your community?

Did your school have a snow day? Did your neighborhood have power outages? Was it dangerous to drive?

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send us their answers.

In this edition of Know Ohio, Anna tells us how our state’s unique culinary heritage reflects its rich history and immigrant influences.

Iconic dishes like Cincinnati Chili, created in the 1920s by two brothers from Macedonia. Sauerkraut Balls, influenced by German immigrants in the 1920s and 30s. And a Cleveland condiment craze created by a Polish immigrant.

For our poll this week - you guessed it! - we want to know: What is your favorite Ohio food?

Students can choose between: Cincinnati Chili, Sauerkraut Balls, Ballpark Mustard, or Buckeye Chocolates.

This week’s poll is a multiple-choice question, that means that you can select all of your favorites.

Click here to vote!

