Your Answers: Why is accessibility important for kids?

Every child deserves to play on the playground, but not every playground is designed for a child with disabilities.

In Colorado, a group of students worked together to open the first ADA playground in the city's public school district!

For our write-to-us this week, we want to know what you think: Why is accessibility important for kids?

Dear NewsDepth,

Accessibility is important for kids because it keeps them active and moving around. It is important to stay active because it keeps you healthy and makes them stronger. You can stay active by playing sports and outdoor activities. You should go outside and play after school and not be lazy or watch TV.

— Grayson, Little Miami Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

Accessibility is good for kids because if a kid wanted to go to play on the playground and they were disabled they wouldn't be able to. So if you make a playground for disabled kids.--then they will be happy--they can play with their friends and they will not be sad or have to sit out.

Have a good day NewsDepth!!

— Anayah, Groveport Madison Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

I think accessibility for kids is important because all kids deserve to have fun and be able to get places no matter who they are. Accessibility is also important because everyone is human and everyone deserves to be able to get places without struggle.

— Brooklyn, Hull Prairie Intermediate

I think accessibility is important for kids because no one deserves to be left out. Since many playgrounds don't have accessibility, disabled children often feel left out. All the playgrounds should have accessibility for people who can't play without it.

— Ashley, Bellevue elementary School

Dear NewsDepth,

I think it is important because it would be fair for everyone to enjoy the playground. Like some people can't walk and so they have to be in a wheelchair. At my school we have a black top and playground and like there is a ramp to get on the mulch but there is nothing they can do on the playground.

— Charleigh, Hickory Ridge Elementary School

