Your Answers: How can social media affect people?

The parent company of Facebook and Instagram, Meta is making significant adjustments to its content review policies.

Meta's CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg says their fact checking protocol might’ve disrupted free speech, but also acknowledges the new policy could let more harmful content on to its platforms.

For our Write-To-Us this week, we want to know: How can social media content affect others?

Dear NewsDepth,

Social media is great, but if you spend too long on it, you might get sucked into it. But if you take breaks, then you should be fine.

— Sliae, Bexley High School

Dear NewsDepth,

Social media apps can affect those who see them because they are on it a lot and can get major headaches from the bright screen, also you can get addicted to apps that are popular.

— Addi, Dewitt Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

I think posts on social media affect the person that sees them by having people become mad, sad and scared and having people believe misinformation.

P.S. you guys are the best!

— Calvin, Monroe Elementary Lions

Dear NewsDepth,

I think social media will change people because if someone has something nice then it will make them feel bad about themselves and then they will feel like they will need to make changes about themselves.

Tell NewsHound I said hi and he is so adorable. You guys are awesome!!!

— Jasmine, Groveport Madison Elementary School

Dear NewsDepth,

Social media can affect people because they may get Brain rot. Also, they can become tired, or have dry eyes. They can also misbehave when something doesn't go their way.

— Ezz, Westlake Elementary School

