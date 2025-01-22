© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
NewsDepth

Write To Us: Why is accessibility important for kids?

Published January 22, 2025 at 3:04 PM EST

Every child deserves to play on the playground, but not every playground is designed for a child with disabilities.

In Colorado, a group of students worked together to open the first ADA playground in the city's public school district!

For our write-to-us this week, we want to know what you think: Why is accessibility important for kids?

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's  Participant Release Form online. 

- the  NewsDepth team

Tags
NewsDepth Season 55 NewsDepth: Inbox