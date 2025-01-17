Biden shortens sentences for nearly 2,500 people, setting a record

President Biden announced on Friday that he is commuting the sentences of nearly 2,500 people convicted of non-violent drug crimes who are serving far longer sentences than they would receive today.

"With this action, I have now issued more individual pardons and commutations than any president in U.S. history," Biden said in a statement, hinting there may be more to come before he leaves office on Monday.

"I am proud of my record on clemency and will continue to review additional commutations and pardons," he said.

Last month, Biden commuted the death sentences of 37 federal prisoners to life in prison without parole. He also commuted 1,500 prison sentences and pardoned 39 people in what the White House called the largest act of clemency in a single day in modern presidential history.

The individuals receiving clemency on Friday had received sentences that were longer than they would be under current laws and policies, the White House said.

Crack cocaine offenses historically had significantly harsher prison sentences than those for powder cocaine — a difference that disproportionately affected Black men . A bill to address the issue died in the Senate.

Earlier this month, Biden told USA Today he was considering using his power to address disparities in sentences for offenses involving crack cocaine.

"This action is an important step toward righting historic wrongs, correcting sentencing disparities, and providing deserving individuals the opportunity to return to their families and communities after spending far too much time behind bars," Biden said.

Biden drew criticism last month for his decision to issue a blanket pardon to his son Hunter, who was convicted of federal gun charges. Hunter Biden also pleaded guilty to a federal tax offense.

