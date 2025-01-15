Your Answers: How do you stay active during the winter months?

Ready to hit the slopes? In this week’s episode we go outside to play some winter sports.

We meet an 85-year-old avid skier that has skied every season since the 70s! We also jump into an icy lake in the state of Washington for a polar plunge.

Well, maybe taking a dip in January is not your thing, but: How do you stay active during the winter months?

Hey NewsDepth,

I stay active in winter cause I do basketball and play with my family and friends I've never been on hikes but it sounds fun and when it snows I go play outside and slide on the ice. but that's pretty much everything I do bye NewsDepth!

— Kayleigh, Lowell Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

During the winter I like to go outside and sometimes I try to play baseball with a snowball. Other things I like to do are go sledding and have snowball fights. When I don't want to go outside, I will walk on our treadmill. I have plenty of ways to stay active in winter.

— Nathaniel, Silver Lake Elementary School

Dear NewsDepth,

I stay active by watching movies, building snowmans, and going sled riding.

— Callie, Richardson Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

I stay active during the winter by snowboarding! If there is enough snow I would build a ramp and practice my jumps.

— Jacob, Granger Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

I stay active during the winter by sledding down my big hill! I also play with my dogs and I make snowmen. That is how I stay active!

— Elyse, Green Intermediate Schools

