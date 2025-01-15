A+: Lakewood and the Electorate

This week’s A+ Award honors a group of civically engaged students from Lakewood High School in Ohio, who are making a significant impact in their community by promoting voter participation and education!

These students, enrolled in Advanced Placement Government, have been actively involved in initiatives such as the Youth Voting Summit at the Cleveland Public Library, where they learned about voting, registering others, and motivating peers to vote.

Several students also participated in a Women in Politics forum, meeting Congresswoman Shontel Brown, and one student, Madison, volunteered at the polls.

They also organized a mock election at their school to help peers experience the voting process firsthand.

These students are committed to keeping their community engaged and emphasizing the importance of civic involvement!

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.