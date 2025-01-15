NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 15

This week on NewsDepth:

Wildfires in California are some of the most destructive the state has ever seen.

How do animals adapt to cold weather? Margaret tells us how animals keep their cool.

Wildlife officials are worried about the bird flu.

And social media company Meta updates their fact checking protocols.

Commerce (noun): The buying and selling of goods in a large scale

Torpor (noun): Milder version of hibernation

Migrating (verb): When animals move from one region to another according to the seasons

Waterfowl (noun): Aquatic birds like ducks, swans, and geese

Conglomerate (noun): A corporation of several different, sometimes unrelated, businesses

Brain Rot (noun): The feeling you get after spending long hours scrolling the internet

The parent company of Facebook and Instagram, Meta is making significant adjustments to its content review policies.

Meta's CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg says their fact checking protocol might’ve disrupted free speech, but also acknowledges the new policy could let more harmful content on to its platforms.

For our Write-To-Us this week, we want to know: How can social media content affect others?

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send us their answers.

Some people like binge scrolling through internet content. but could that be doing damage to our brains? Medical experts say it can cause what’s referred to as ‘brain rot."

For this week’s poll, we want to know: Do you use social media?

You can choose between: Yes, I use it every day. Yes, I sometimes use social media. Or No, I am not on social media

