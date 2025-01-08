Write To Us: How can social media affect people?

The parent company of Facebook and Instagram, Meta is making significant adjustments to its content review policies.

Meta's CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg says their fact checking protocol might’ve disrupted free speech, but also acknowledges the new policy could let more harmful content on to its platforms.

For our Write-To-Us this week, we want to know: How can social media content affect others?

