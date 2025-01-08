© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

School closings and delays
Education
NewsDepth

Write To Us: How can social media affect people?

Published January 15, 2025 at 3:04 PM EST

The parent company of Facebook and Instagram, Meta is making significant adjustments to its content review policies.

Meta's CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg says their fact checking protocol might’ve disrupted free speech, but also acknowledges the new policy could let more harmful content on to its platforms.

For our Write-To-Us this week, we want to know: How can social media content affect others?

